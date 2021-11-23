Darlington lands grant for downtown streetscaping

The area is also ripe for murals or posters that delve into the city's history, Bailey said.

Work will also start on a section of walking trail that will run from City Lane to the back of the library and, in the future, to Williamson Park

"The garden club has already put some money into the area with the pollinator garden," Bailey said. "It is old railway property so it'll be like the rail trail in Florence.

The parking lot at Ward and Russell streets will be repaved and reconfigured and have a sidewalk added to it.

The parking lot at South Main by the Darlington News & Press building will be repaved and get benches, trash receptacles and landscaping, she said.

"We're basically just making a lot of amenities downtown so that when people come to see the new courthouse or the new museum to go to Genesis they want to stay," Bailey said.

"We're lucky we're the county seat and to have this kind of investment and there's no reason not to capitalize on it with a project like this," Bailey said.