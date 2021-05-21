Darlington law enforcement leaders call on communities to step up

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two Darlington County law enforcement leaders are calling on community leaders to stand with them to put an end to community violence — something the county and the city of Darlington have seen an increase in since the first of the year.
“There is an African proverb that says it takes a village to raise a child,” Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said Friday during a press conference with Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson at Darlington City Hall. “For us to be able to do what is needed in this community it takes a village. It’s going to take all of us. We’re all going to have to do somethings and do some things differently than we have before.”
Washington’s pleas follow two shootings in the city this week — one Monday and one Tuesday.
The city has made an arrest in the Monday slaying and is actively investigating the Tuesday shooting, Washington said.
“We’ve been working hard since Jan.5 and since that time we’ve had nine homicides,” Hudson said. “Seven of those have arrests. Two we’re working on. One of those may have just been a suicide or a person playing with their weapon.”
The sheriff’s office has, for the first time, created a dedicated four-person homicide team to not only increase the focus on the killings but also to free up other deputies, Hudson said.
Hudson said his department has also hired a community liaison to build bridges with the communities in the county.
“We ask that you be patient. We’re working hard. We’re being proactive. We’re being creative. We’re doing everything we could possibly do make sure the citizens are safe,” Hudson said.
“The main thing we have to have is the help of the people who live in these communities where some of the guys are misbehaving. They live in the same community you live in,” Hudson said. “We all want to live in peace.”
It all goes back to the community’s responsibility to itself.
“Victims won’t want to cooperate. The person who got shot knows the person who shot him but won’t tell us who it is. We have people who live in these communities who are unwilling to give us the information that we need in order to go after these folks,” Washington said. “I believe that they believe that we can do some sort of hocus-pocus-investigation and just come up with stuff and have these folks arrested. It doesn’t work like that.”
“My question to them is this, ‘Do you think your community is safer with those folks still in it?’ They need to be in jail,” Washington said. “Your community is not safer with those folks still out there doing what they’re doing. We don’t care how we get the information. Send it anonymously. We have Crime Stoppers. You can call up here and give us the information, for God’s sake send us a letter,” Washington said. “Get us the information so we can get these folks off the street. That’s all we want.”
Washington said that with the national focus placed on lives taken by law enforcement officers it was important not to lose focus on gun violence.
“The lives of those people taken at the hands of police officers, those lives matter. But the lives of these children who are being taken at the hands of other people who look like them matter as well,” Washington said. “Those mothers of children who’ve lost their lives to gun violence, they’re suffering and hurting just as much as the folks who have lost their lives to police officers.”
“The sheriff and I have seen those mothers. My police officers, his deputy sheriffs, they have seen those mothers, grandmothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, those cousins with tears rolling down their cheeks asking for explanations — ‘Why did this have to happen to my son,’” Washington said. “Those lives are important and I don’t want us to miss that.”
“Let us come together and let us address both issues. We’re more than capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time. Lets not address one and not address the other,” Washington said.
Washington said it isn’t surprising that the Pee Dee is starting to see this kind of violence.
Trends in crime, much like fashion, eventually make it to rural America and Darlington County is now seeing violence that is common in larger cities like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans.
“If you put that together with the accessibility and availability of guns it is a recipe for disaster,” Washington said. “It is so easy for these young people to get guns. I have found that these young people are now going to gun shows and purchasing weapons. There’s limited paperwork involved in those transactions.”
The two called on parents and guardians to be aware of what the people living under their roofs were doing and in what they were involved.
Washington said that parents and home owners had the right to search any room in their homes and confiscate any guns they find.
Fifteen-year-olds, Washington said, don’t need a gun.