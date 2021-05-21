Darlington law enforcement leaders call on communities to step up

Hudson said his department has also hired a community liaison to build bridges with the communities in the county.

“We ask that you be patient. We’re working hard. We’re being proactive. We’re being creative. We’re doing everything we could possibly do make sure the citizens are safe,” Hudson said.

“The main thing we have to have is the help of the people who live in these communities where some of the guys are misbehaving. They live in the same community you live in,” Hudson said. “We all want to live in peace.”

It all goes back to the community’s responsibility to itself.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Victims won’t want to cooperate. The person who got shot knows the person who shot him but won’t tell us who it is. We have people who live in these communities who are unwilling to give us the information that we need in order to go after these folks,” Washington said. “I believe that they believe that we can do some sort of hocus-pocus-investigation and just come up with stuff and have these folks arrested. It doesn’t work like that.”