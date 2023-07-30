DARLINGTON, S.C. — Bakers Hannah Jewell and Seth McElveen took home first place Saturday morning with their lemon astronaut cake in Darlington County library’s first cake-decorating competition.

The competition required all participants to check out a cake pan from the library to create a unique and delicious cake. The library always has cake pans available for checkout and more were added to its collection in preparation for the competition.

“I’m just really thankful for the library system for allowing these opportunities,” Jewell said.

Jewell found a special appreciation for the library after Hartsville Memorial Library allowed her to use its conference room to host a watch party for a debate last November.

“I really want to return the favor and show up to events hosted by the library because they helped me so much, and I feel like they make the community closer,” Jewell said. “I just love the library; it’s so nice.”

Second place went to Lynn Thurman, who used a horseshoe-shaped cake pan and white cake mix to create a beach scene.

“I like the beach. I love to cruise and go to the beach, so when I saw the cake decorating [competition] I said, “Oh, I’m gonna do a beach scene,”’ Lynn Thurman said.

The third-place winner used a guitar-shaped cake pan to create a Barbie-esque pool but was unable to be present for the judging of the cakes.

First prize received $30, second got $20 and third got $10. All of the winners were given new cooking supplies and a free 3D printing certificate.

The cakes were judged both on appearance and taste by circulation clerk and cake decorator of 32 years Jeannie Harris; the library's cookbook club founder, Kisha Gurley; and Darlington County Library branch manager Michelle Wallace.

Wallace anticipates the competition to become an annual event.

The library offers multiple food-related classes and activities including a cake decorating class taught by Harris; several cookbooks with more on the way; and its cooking club “What the Fork?”

To keep up with the Darlington Library System’s events visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/darlingtoncountylibrary/