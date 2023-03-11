FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Darlington man has been charged in connection with the early Saturday morning shooting death at at Florence County nightclub.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lava Lounge, 1928 West Sumter Street, from where the shooting victim was transported to a Florence area hospital where they later died.

Deputies arrested Javon Smith, 45, 4874 Lullwater Drive, Darlington, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release from the sheriff's office.

The shooting took place during an altercation at the club, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

Smith remains in the Florence County Detention center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

A Jovan Smith, 44, of the same address is currently free on $11,000 bond on drug and weapon charges connected with a Jan. 6 arrest by deputies, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

Sheriff's officials haven't yet responded to a question as to whether the two are the same person.