Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington subcontractor has been arrested and charged with failing to pay more than $37,000 in taxes.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, Thursday and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax from tax years 2014 to 2018.

Atkinson is alleged to have been the person responsible for paying employee state income tax withholdings for Carolina Contractors and failing to pay $37,398 by the appropriate due dates. He is also alleged to have issued W-2 forms to employees showing the taxes withheld.

If convicted, Atkinson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a fine of $10,000 per count or both.

Atkinson was released from the Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $10,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

