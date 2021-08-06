Darlington man dies Friday morning in head-on crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man died in a head-on collision Friday morning on East Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the crash happened at about 8:46 a.m. and that he would release the victim's identity once family members have been notified.

The crash happened near Echo Acres Drive when a west bound 2013 Hyundai sedan was hit head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet SUV which had gone left of center, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.