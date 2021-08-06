 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington man dies Friday morning in head-on crash
0 Comments

Darlington man dies Friday morning in head-on crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man died in a head-on collision Friday morning on East Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the crash happened at about 8:46 a.m. and that he would release the victim's identity once family members have been notified.

The crash happened near Echo Acres Drive when a west bound 2013 Hyundai sedan was hit head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet SUV which had gone left of center, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much would you pay for a ticket to space?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert