Darlington man found shot to death at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Darlington man was found shot to death at a Florence motel Wednesday night.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded about 8 p.m. to the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street to a reported shooting victim, according to a release from the agency.
The victim was transported to a Florence area hospital where they later died.
Flroence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as James Quashone Scott, 37, of Darlington. An autopsy will be performed on Scott's body.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.