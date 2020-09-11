Darlington Man shot, killed Friday morning at Florence County motel

FLORENCE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Friday morning at a Florence County motel.
Florence County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 5:15 a.m. to the Florence Inn & Suites on U.S. 76 at Interstate 95 for a reported shooting.
The deputies found that one victim had been shot and was being transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Detrick Gibbons, 36, of Darlington. His body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
