Darlington man shot, killed Thursday on Syracuse Community Road
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said Preston Hickman Sr., 64, of Darlington was pronounced dead in an incident that took place Thursday, 1 p.m., on Syracuse Community Road in Darlington County.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office, Darlington County Sheriffs Office and SLED.

