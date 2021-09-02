Darlington, NASCAR team up to build playset for Effingham cancer patient

All to make life better for Eevie Richardson.

“She’s doing really well,” Dustin Richardson said. “She was diagnosed last year in April of 2020. We got a phone call from her doctor and it was pretty devastating, he didn’t sugar coat it and he told us it was bad.”

Since that phone call he and Eevie have been traveling to Columbia on a regular basis for chemo. Now they are traveling less often and Eevie is on a pill at home.

She is gaining weight and regrowing hair, Dustin Richardson said.

Thursday morning Eevie sat on the tailgate of a pickup truck with her grandmother, Mechell Richardson, while NASCAR hooked her father up with tickets for this weekend’s race and prepared them for a morning out — out for the family and out of the way for the build crew.

As the family backed out of their driveway the build teams were already inserting tabs into slots, screwing steps onto ladders and realizing that they didn’t have the tools they needed.

But that was OK. There was a hardware store just up Pamplico Highway and NASCAR Foundation’s Nichole Krieger said the trip, or trips, to get tools and equipment was just part of the experience.