PREACHING WITH RAP

DARLINGTON, S.C. — “Sometimes the struggle is the best part of your journey because it shows who you are, and it shows what you are capable of doing.”

Rakeem Waiters, 26, uses rap lyrics to inspire people to lean into their struggles. Waiters' raps about his battle with personal struggles to showcase to people that on the other side of pain and struggle is something much greater and powerful.

Waiters' love for rapping started off as poetry. He would use descriptive words to paint a picture. He said writing was often the only way he could express himself to others.

“When I am writing, I am trying to write my life on paper,” he said. “That’s the best way for me to communicate with others and I know a lot of people can relate.”

Waiters' lyrics take listeners on a journey of growing into a man and overcoming various struggles. Whether that be growing up as an African American male in America, growing up in the hood, outgrowing relationships, growing up in poverty, or just fighting against self.

He wants his listeners to grow with him as he navigates the world. Waiter's focus is on positivity and old school principles with a new school twist.

“I try to take the violence out of the story,” Waiters said. “The real topic in my stories is time. I am always talking about how time doesn’t wait and how you have to make it happen. Violence can be stopped, but time can only go forward.”

Waiters discovered that he wanted to start rapping seriously while attending Newberry College. His friends always encouraged him to take rapping seriously because he would always freestyle.

Waiters heeded the advice and began to realize that painting a picture through words came naturally to him. Almost like a gift.

“I use music to inspire the community because music is often therapy for a lot of people,” he said. “I try to connect with listeners like other artists connect with me.”

Waiter's style of music is lyrical, and he said he raps about things that will add value to one’s life. He calls himself the up-North of the South because his style of rapping is like rappers in Northern areas of the country.

“I grew accustomed to Northern artists like Wu-tang, Jadakiss, Fabolous, and the Lost Boyz,” he said. “I feel like I give off that same mentality, but it’s a down-South version.”

Waiters said when he is rapping about his struggles, he tries to talk about a way out of the struggle.

“I try to let people know that you don’t have to sit there and be stuck, “he said. “There is always a way out. Time doesn’t wait for anyone and sometimes you have to take that risk and make it happen. There is always a way out of a situation, and you determine your way out by your perspective.”

He said there are always resources around you, but you must use them wisely.

Waiters said he is motivated to overcome his struggles and that is what fuels his music. He said he is chasing his dreams to make a better way for his children and to showcase to them to have enough heart to follow their dreams.

“I am doing this for my kids, my family, and everyone who ever believed in me,” Waiters said. “I am just trying to better myself for them and also to prove to myself that I am worthy enough to make this happen.”

His favorite lyric that he has created is "Everything that you do is either a hit or miss."

“Life is all about decisions and sometimes we as people have to make decisions that either will work out or won’t, but you must make a decision,” he said. “You always want to try because you don’t want to live with regret. You just have to make it happen and do it.”

Waiters has a Christian background, and his family always told him that he would be a minister because he enjoyed public speaking. He said he has realized that he may not be on a pulpit, but he has the same ability to preach to the masses in a different way.

“They would always tell me that I would be a preacher because I would do a lot of public speaking,” he said. “I knew that being a minister wasn’t for me, so I feel like rap is my way to speak to the congregation. I can put it into my own words and make you relate it to people at the same time.”

A lot of the music videos to his songs are filmed right in his hometown neighborhood in Darlington. He said he does this to show that there is value and good things that come from Darlington.

“There are a lot of gems here,” he said. “Not only in rap, but athletes, lawyers, doctors. There is a lot of talent here and we have been overlooked so long. I wanted to be the one to embrace my hometown and be successful.”

Waiters said ultimately, he wants his children to grow up and learn that their father is a man of character who chased his dreams and never gave up. He is hoping that his journey will instill character in them, and they will hold onto the same principles that allowed their father to achieve success.