Darlington officials celebrate sewer project and its projected benefits

DARLIGNTON, S.C. — The giant foam board check passed Tuesday to commemorate a $1.8 million sewer improvement project for south Darlington might have been ceremonial, but the relief the project will bring to residents is quite real.

The check was presented by Sen. Gerald Malloy to Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd and city leaders.

"This probably should have been done 30 years ago," said Darlington City Councilwoman Shelia Baccus, who represents the community.

"There have been a lot of issues with sewer backing up into people's houses, into the streets," Baccus said.

"It's a collaborative and cooperative spirit that gets things going," said Malloy, who worked to get $300,000 in state funding to help with the cost of the project. "You can't build without adequate infrastructure."

“Without Senator Malloy’s assistance, we would not be able to do this much-needed project,” says Water and Sewer Superintendent Charles Shugart. “We appreciate his commitment to the city of Darlington and its people.”