Darlington officials celebrate sewer project and its projected benefits

DARLIGNTON, S.C. — The giant foam board check passed Tuesday to commemorate a $1.8 million sewer improvement project for south Darlington might have been ceremonial, but the relief the project will bring to residents is quite real.
The check was presented by Sen. Gerald Malloy to Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd and city leaders.
"This probably should have been done 30 years ago," said Darlington City Councilwoman Shelia Baccus, who represents the community.
"There have been a lot of issues with sewer backing up into people's houses, into the streets," Baccus said.
"It's a collaborative and cooperative spirit that gets things going," said Malloy, who worked to get $300,000 in state funding to help with the cost of the project. "You can't build without adequate infrastructure."
“Without Senator Malloy’s assistance, we would not be able to do this much-needed project,” says Water and Sewer Superintendent Charles Shugart. “We appreciate his commitment to the city of Darlington and its people.”
The $1.8 million project will upgrade four pump stations, including Darlington's two main ones, and upgrade a force main in south Darlington on the east side of Main Street from U.S. 52 BUS/U.S. 52 Bypass to the city’s main treatment plant.
That’s 6,500 feet of force main sewer and upgrades to the electrical and control units. The work includes a total rehabilitation of those pump stations, referred to as Alltel, Grove Hill, the Old Treatment Plant, and Joe Louis Boulevard, and brings the city in compliance with DHEC standards.
The city received $1,212,320 from the Economic Development Administration and $268,180 from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, but a $300,000 gap remained. Hanging in the balance were the Georgia Pacific expansion ($142 million) and exponential commercial growth surrounding the new Walmart Super Center and adjacent shopping plaza.
“The economic benefits of this investment should not be understated,” says City Manager John Payne. “The increased sewer capacity to the bypass area at South Main Street and South Governor Williams Highway will allow for commercial and industrial growth in an area where we have room to build and high traffic counts to attract development.”
This project will increase sewer capacity for residential and commercial users as well as support the new elementary school that has been built in the neighborhood. The project also serves the city’s industries, multi-national Georgia Pacific and historic Darlington Veneer.
The project is forecast to be completed by May.