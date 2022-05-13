Darlington police charge two juveniles with attempted murder

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington police arrested two juveniles Thursday on a series of charges — including attempted murder — following a foot chase.

Darlington police officers were attempting to serve the youth with a trespass notice when the juveniles took off running with the officers in pursuit, Darlington Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Davis said.

The juveniles, who were armed, were taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of stolen firearms, according to the police.

"The juveniles were also charged with attempted murder in an incident that happen on (May 10). The juveniles allegedly fired several rounds at other juveniles subjects while on Edwards Avenue. There were no injuries to the victims," according to a police media advisory.

The shooting is still under investigation and more arrests may be made. The Darlington Police Department is asking people with information about the case to call 843-398-4026.