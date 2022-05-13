 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlington police charge two juveniles with attempted murder

  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington police arrested two juveniles Thursday on a series of charges — including attempted murder — following a foot chase.

Darlington police officers were attempting to serve the youth with a trespass notice when the juveniles took off running with the officers in pursuit, Darlington Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Davis said.

The juveniles, who were armed, were taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of stolen firearms, according to the police. 

"The juveniles were also charged with attempted murder in an incident that happen on (May 10). The juveniles allegedly fired several rounds at other juveniles subjects while on Edwards Avenue. There were no injuries to the victims," according to a police media advisory. 

The shooting is still under investigation and more arrests may be made. The Darlington Police Department is asking people with information about the case to call 843-398-4026.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence police charge pair in Thursday car burglaries

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle following a string of break ins near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive early Thursday morning.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans could face water shortage as Nevada's Lake Mead reaches historic low

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert