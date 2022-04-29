Darlington police chief: Mayo students were safe at all times

DARLINGTON, S.C. — At no point were any students at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in any danger, nor was the school threatened, during a Wednesday shooting in the area of Edwards Avenue in Darlington.

"Wednesday afternoon, approximately 2:27 p.m. we received a call of shots fired in the area of Edwards Avenue, about a block to a block and a half away from Mayo School," Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said in a Friday afternoon press conference. "We responded to the area but were unable to locate any suspects. The case is still under investigation by our office as well as the sheriff's office."

"There was no SRO [school resource officer] at the school at the time, mainly because we're short on personnel," Washington said.

During incidents in which the city cannot provide an SRO for a school, Washington said, patrol routines are adjusted to make sure an officer is near the school.

That nearness — also about a block and a half away — was why an officer was able to quickly respond to the area, Washington said.

"That school, as well as all of our schools, are safe and the children are safe," he said.

And Mayo is not one of the schools he expects to be a problem.

"The students at Mayo are the high academic achievers within the Darlington County School District. Those are kids who are not trouble markers. You're not going to have problems at that school," Washington said.

The chief said he is in the process of meeting with the city manager to take steps — like increasing pay — to resolve the staffing situation.

With two open positions, two officers on leave, several officers who haven't yet been to the academy and several who are in the academy — and one who graduated from the academy Friday — the department is down about 20% in qualified patrol officers.

The fix won't be quick, he said. Between mandatory training and time at the academy it can take six to eight months to get an officer to be effective on patrol.

Washington said he is working with Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson to make sure that, for the remainder of the year, there is a law enforcement presence at Mayo.

Washington said his agency is also working to find out who fired the shots near the school and is looking for the community to lend a hand.

"We just want to get the information. We're just interested in who gives us the information; we just want the information to get these folks off the streets," Washington said. "Our job is to make sure we provide our community and our residents with a safe, comfortable and secure environment."