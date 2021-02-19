Darlington Police Chief: Recent shootings 'temper tantrums with guns'

Washington referenced a spate of shootings in Darlington and Florence counties that have occurred over the last couple of weeks, but declined to say if the five arrests were connected to any other of the shootings.

Washington said the investigation into the city's shooting was continuing and he didn't want to cause problems for the investigation.

"Yes, some of this is gang related. But the gangs we're dealing with now are not the traditional gangs that we've seen across the country like the Bloods and Crips," Washington said. "Most of the gangs we're dealing with today are more associated with the communities they live in or grew up in."

Washington said he's talked with Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson and Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and with police chiefs in both counties.

"We all feel the same way," Washington said. "There's no sense in this kind of behavior."

"We have an amazing group of people who live here in the city of Darlington; it's a very diverse group of people," Washington said. "These folks work hard and they want to have nice things and they deserve to live in a safe and comfortable environment. It's our job as law enforcement to make sure that happens.