Darlington Police Chief Washington to head up state association

FLORENCE, S.C. − Gov. Henry McMaster will swear in Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington on Tuesday as the president of the South Carolina Police Chief’s Association.

The ceremony will be 7 p.m. at the Marriott Grande Dunes Resort located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Washington is married to the former Patricia McEachin of East Orange, New Jersey. They have three children: Courtney, and twins, Kelsey and Kelvin, Jr.

Washington is an active member of Bethlehem A. M. E. Church in Hemingway, where he serves as a minister and Sunday school superintendent. He also is a member of the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Association, the South Carolina Police Officers’ Association where he serves as first vice president, and the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, where he serves as past president. He has served as a board member for the Williamsburg County Boys and Girls Club and Williamsburg County Vital Aging.

Washington has also served as a part-time professor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Charleston Southern University in their criminal justice departments.

Washington began his law enforcement career with the city of Florence Police Department in 1990.