Darlington Raceway, Brown's RV donate $12,000 to Carraway foundation following race

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The fourth annual Terrence Carraway 5K presented by Brown's RV Superstore in McBee was a record-setting event this year.

Wednesday afternoon, organizers from Darlington Raceway and Brown's RV Superstore in McBee gathered in the track's Cup garage to donate the proceeds from the race — $12,002.68 — to the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

"The first two years we had about 90 participants which, at the time, we thought was pretty good," said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president. "Thanks to the generous partnership of Brown's RV Superstore in McBee we've been able to take this 5K event to another level this past two years."

Making the race the first one run during during the Labor Day Weekend Southern 500 weekend was effective, Tharp said.

"It's the first thing we do and it sets the tone for the weekend," Tharp said.

Carraway died Oct. 3, 2018, as he responded to back up Florence County sheriff's deputies who had come under fire in an ambush attack as they tried to serve a warrant. One of those deputies, Farrah Turner, also died while five others involved in the response were wounded by gunfire.

"It's been a little over four years ago, but Oct. 3 2018, we lost a hero, mentor and shining example in (Florence Police) Sgt. Terrence Carraway," Tharp said Wednesday during a brief ceremony in the Cup garage at the track.

"He dedicated his life serving others and giving back to his community," Tharp said. Carraway served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, 30 years with the Florence Police Department and many seasons as a football coach in Darlington County.

"The human spirit is kind, caring and giving. My hope and prayer is this spirit will live on in South Carolina and this world," said Barry Brown, Brown's RV Superstore general manager. "Tragedies happen every day. It's how those who remain standing deal with it that makes a difference. Ms. Carraway and Kerry, you guys have truly made a difference."

"He was a hero and the epitome of what it means to protect and serve," said Allison Carraway, Terrence Carraway's widow.

"This year was record breaking; we had a record-breaking 283 participants this year," she said and noted runners came from New York, Colorado, Florida and Alaska.

"We love being part of the community," Brown said. "Our goal next year is to surpass 300. But we really want to get past the 500 mark and I think we can do that in the next two or three years," Brown said.

Carraway said she was elated, humbled and thankful for the donation and for those who turned out to make the donation possible.

"We'll be using it for some of the programs we've already established and our major project, which is the South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial being constructed now in Darlington on Main Street," Carraway said.

Tharp said he expected the 5K to remain part of the Labor Day race weekend series of events.