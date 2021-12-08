Darlington Raceway, Brown's RV Superstore to donate to Terrence Carraway Foundation Thursday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation is expected to receive a donation from Darlington Raceway and Brown’s RV Superstore Thursday.
The presentation is scheduled at 11 a.m. at the raceway.
Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway, and Barry Brown, general manager of Brown’s RV Superstore, are expected to present Carraway's widow, Allison, with the proceeds from the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore that was held on Sept. 2.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to share Carraway’s vision of fusion between the community, law enforcement and first responders through service, communications, education and understanding.
It is named in honor of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a Darlington native, who was killed on Oct. 3, 2018, when he responded to the scene of a shooting in a Florence neighborhood.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
