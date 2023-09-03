DARLINGTON, S.C. — Walker Bernard was never into NASCAR, but that all changed when he and his Boy Scout troop camped out at the Darlington Raceway at NASCAR’s invitation for last weekend’s races.

“It turned out to be one of the best chances and experiences that I’ve had this whole year,” he said. “It’s been something else, man.”

Bernard’s Troop 700, which is from Greenville, was one of many troops that altogether brought over 500 Scouts and leaders to the raceway over the weekend. Although NASCAR invites Boy Scouts each year, this race had the largest turnout ever for the raceway, according to Neel Gurley with NASCAR.

Gurley said it also is on par with the number of Scouts at Daytona last weekend.

Joe Deskvich, a leader of Troop 601 from Aiken, said NASCAR does more than provide the Scouts with cheap camping spots and tickets.

“The NASCAR people are first class,” Deskvich said. “They’re building their fanbase, right? So they treat these kids, not like they’re just there hanging out like you would see at a major league baseball game, but like they are VIPs.”

Scouts and their leaders get behind-the-scenes access to the track, chances to go in car simulators, and prime seats for the races. If they stay overnight on Saturday, they also get a chance to walk the track on Sunday morning to pick up lug nuts left behind by the Saturday race.

Some Scouts even get the opportunity to lead the crowd in the pledge of allegiance or hold the giant American flag on the front-stretch during pre-race ceremonies.

Troop 601 has been going to the Darlington Raceway Scout Experience since 2018, according to Deskvich. In that time, he said, the program has grown and changed with views from the Scout leaders.

One of the points of scouting is to provide kids with “extraordinary experiences,” and NASCAR delivers, according to Deskvich.

“You can go to Darlington Speedway with your family, and it's a great time, and it's a wonderful NASCAR experience, but going to Darlington Speedway as a Scout is that extraordinary experience,” he said. “It not only makes the scouting experience better, but it also makes lifelong NASCAR fans.”

Bernard said that although he had to leave before the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday night, he would be watching from home.

“NASCAR’s amazing, and it's a new part of my life now,” Bernard said.

Individual Scouts were new to the raceway, but so were entire troops, like Troop 2 from Summerville. Kevin Hunt, one of the troop’s leaders, said these kinds of events can open kids' eyes to what they can do in the future, both recreationally and professionally.

Only a few of the 15 Scouts from Troop 2 had ever been to a race before, but their excitement quickly spread to the other Scouts as the event was planned, Hunt said. The troop brought a grill up and made barbecue for other troops.

“You get them involved in stuff like this and keep them out of trouble, and they grow up doing the same thing,” Hunt said. “The generational curse is broken, and it now becomes a generational blessing as these kids are raised to do the right thing.”

Troop 2 Scout Aiden Woods said he knew little about NASCAR before coming to the race, but after the race on Saturday he is now a fan.

“I had never been to a race, never watched it on TV. I’d seen little snippets, mostly of the crashes,” Woods said. “My favorite part of the weekend has been watching the races, genuinely.”