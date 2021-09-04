Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Kids host Blessings in a Backpack at Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Before the roar of the engines sounded at Darlington Raceway, track staff and volunteers gathered at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum Friday for a packing event with Blessings in a Backpack.

Three hundred backpacks provided by NASCAR Kids were packed to benefit the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR.

“Race weekends are known for the fun and excitement at the track, but it is also a time to give back to our community,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We are honored to work with Blessings in a Backpack who does amazing work serving communities to help end childhood hunger across the country. Thanks to NASCAR Kids for donating the backpacks that will benefit our local Boys & Girls Club.”

Friday’s packing event was the second Darlington Raceway event to benefit Blessings in a Backpack -- the first event was Track Laps for Charity Aug. 21. For a donation of $20 per car, fans drove three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame to support Blessings in a Backpack and Darlington Shares.