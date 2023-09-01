DARLINGTON, S.C. — Debbie Norman keeps a camouflage decorated cordless vacuum by her desk somewhat out of necessity as visitors track stuff across her carpet, but mostly out of pride because it’s her house, or rather race track.

“I look at that door as you’re walking into my house,” Norman said, quick to change that to “our” house. “So I make sure you’re well fed, you’re housed, you have entertainment, you’re in a safe environment and you’re well taken care of.”

And the “our” in that statement would be Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and four others who call the track home, or at least work there when it’s not race weekend. Race weekend is a different story.

How she got here

Norman is the office manager/museum manager for Darlington Raceway, a job she has had for the last three years. Before that, she worked almost 20 years for NASCAR in timing as well as in media and events at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Her trip to Darlington involved a series of right turns — unlike the races that run at the track — one of which involved COVID-19.

After years with NASCAR, Norman found herself laid off as a result of the plague. Kerry Tharp reached out to her.

“Bridget Holloman, my predecessor, she had retired and Kerry calls me and says ‘are you interested?’ I drive from Charlotte, came straight here and I knew this was where i needed to be. And a couple of weeks later, I was here,” she said of the move to Darlington.

She and Tharp had a previous work relationship with NASCAR in Charlotte. Then there was Tharp’s son, Will.

“I’d always said to Will, ‘you know, knowing that his dad was president at Darlington, that if Bridget Holloman ever retires I’d like to take her job, never thinking it was going to happen So Will kind of put the wheels in turn,” she said. “I think we talked work wise for about five minutes and another 30 minutes on a personal level. Getting caught up, it’d been five years since he left communications.”

“When I first arrived, we were still wearing masks and still going through the COVID protocols with NASCAR. We couldn’t sell but so many tickets and we’d just finished our very first race with nobody in the stands,” she said.

Things have slowly returned to NASCAR normal at the track — someplace Norman said she feels at home.

“When I walk through that museum I can see pieces of my family history, cars I remember being on the race track. I remember watching Bill Elliott win the million dollars at Darlington. I remember sitting in my parents’ living room watching that one,” she said.

Her myriad of responsibilities

Now the offices at Darlington are packed with about 40 NASCAR staff camped out in the meeting room, or anyplace with a flat surface on which a laptop will fit.

And Norman is great with that — she feeds off the energy.

“My responsibilities during race week, I take care of all the lodging for our staff, food, anything they need, transportation, parking spots, anything they might need, credentials,” Norman said. “(Kerry Tharp’s) Darlington Room, the president’s suite, I take care of all that from food to bartending — anything that needs to be taken care of in that Darlington Room, credentialing, sending tickets.”

Norman also works to make sure Pee Dee legislators are onsite for the race, as well as the governor and lieutenant governor.

The key to keeping this going is an antique — Bridget Holloman’s Rolodex. A real Rolodex, she said.

“I inherited, literally, Bridget’s Rolodex. She has some very important numbers here,” she said.

The legends

“My biggest responsibility here has been the Legends Racing Day where we work very closely with drivers of the past and their teams and their PR people, getting them here on site,” she said.

And legends aren’t restricted to that race weekend.

“It’s a role you never know what happens from day or day or who will walk through that door and what a great thing to say. It makes you really want to get up and come in to work because you don’t know who’s going to walk through that door, especially during race time,” she said.

Her favorite driver to walk through her door?

“For me, personally, was Dave Marcus. He’s always one of my favorite drivers and he was here in May and actually sat right in the chair where you’re sitting,” she said in reference to the chair in front of her desk. “We talked about his past and his races and his win at Martinsville. He brought in his huge trophy with his bronzed wing tips and his Goodyear hat. I really enjoyed doing that, he was somebody I always admired. He came from nothing, he didn’t have money or big sponsors behind him but he sure made the most out of it.”

She doesn’t work alone

“We are in the relationship business whether it is our vendors or our hotels we have to maintain really good relationships, we can’t do this by ourselves,” Norman said.

“I have incredible partnership with the hotel partners, especially Raldex,” Norman said. “They’re very, very good to me and treat my guests really well, especially now that we’re facing this hurricane. There have been a lot of hotel changes because people are arriving earlier, they’re coming from the Daytona area so they want to come earlier, some of them are coming in later. It’s been a lot of changes.”

Housing the entire race crew is no easy task, but with experience it’s not that difficult either.

“They give me a standard room block and we work on it from there,” she said. “Nine times out of 10, I need more rooms. The race back in May was a huge race. I actually had rooms in six different motels and that was for vendors, car show participants, Legends.”

“This staff is six full-time right now. Race weekend it can be 40 people, so it gets to be very hectic, chaotic, but its so much fun. I enjoy every minute of it, but come Monday it’s awfully quiet again. I love the life everybody brings to this building,” she said. I have one hotel I almost book out and I have several satellite motels.”

Norman uses two to three caterers but has others she can turn to for special occasions that happen on short notice.

After the race?

Labor Day is a workday at the Track too Tough to Tame, she said. While crews work to clean up after the race, the office staff is showing they know what hospitality is.

“If anyone knows Kerry Tharp, we’ll be out there thanking those fans. He wants to make sure we’re here for them. The museum is open, it’s one of the busiest days of the year,” she said.

Then there’s always getting ready for the spring race.