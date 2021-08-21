 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington Raceway plays host to Classic Car Show, Track Laps
0 Comments
top story

Darlington Raceway plays host to Classic Car Show, Track Laps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway played host Saturday to Track Laps for Charity and a Classic Car Show that left the pavement around the Cup garage full of new and old cars on display.

In addition to competing in the car show, the entry fee covered track laps as well so many classic cars got their laps in along with competing in the show.

The laps this time benefited Blessings in a Backpack.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Blessings in a Backpack is an organization that is serving communities across the nation to help end childhood hunger,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to support this outstanding organization by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause.”

Saturday was the third Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in communities.

“Blessings in a Backpack is thrilled to partner with our friends at Darlington Raceway,” said Beth Bush, director of athletic partnerships. “In an effort to spread awareness on childhood hunger, Blessings and Darlington Shares will impact the Darlington community by providing over 1,300 hunger-free weekends through donations made at the Track Laps for Charity event.”

The next Track Laps event will be Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will benefit Toys for Tots.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert