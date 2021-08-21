Darlington Raceway plays host to Classic Car Show, Track Laps

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway played host Saturday to Track Laps for Charity and a Classic Car Show that left the pavement around the Cup garage full of new and old cars on display.

In addition to competing in the car show, the entry fee covered track laps as well so many classic cars got their laps in along with competing in the show.

The laps this time benefited Blessings in a Backpack.

“Blessings in a Backpack is an organization that is serving communities across the nation to help end childhood hunger,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to support this outstanding organization by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause.”

Saturday was the third Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in communities.