Darlington Raceway plays host to Red Cross blood drive

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Just over an hour into Thursday's blood drive at Darlington Raceway there was the possibility of collecting 20 pints — two walk-in donations and 18 scheduled appointments.

Jordan Taylor, account representative for the Red Cross, said the pace needed to pick up for the organization to meet its goal.

The Red Cross came prepared for a crowd with its bus outside the Jim Hunter Media Center and four beds set up inside the media center.

"We do need more. This is not above average, this is below average," Taylor said.

The track's annual blood drive has a history of great turnout, she said as she worked to check in donors.

"Each summer school is out and there are people during the holidays who go on vacation and with the pandemic changes there has been a higher need (for blood) this year," she said.

And historically, while the blood supply drops in the summer the need for blood increases with people out more for vacations.

Donors at Darlington have an extra incentive to donate.

"The VIP Experience at the Cookout Southern 500," Taylor said. One donor will receive that.

"We also have vouchers for three free laps on Aug. 6. Every donor gets that," Taylor said. She was referring to the track's charity laps program. "Also get Red Cross tote bag."

"The reason we put incentives on drives is so people have a reason to come out and donate other than to save a life. It does bring people in," Taylor said.

Taylor said that while the need for blood is high this time of the year, the organization was especially eager to get Type O donors.

"O negative is the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown. This is why it is used most often in cases of trauma, emergency, surgery and any situation where blood type is unknown. O negative is the universal blood type," according to the Red Cross' blood donation website.

"Type O positive blood is given to patients more than any other blood type, which is why it’s considered the most needed blood type," according to the site. "Thirty-eight percent of the population has O positive blood, making it the most common blood type."