Darlington Raceway raises money and toys for Christmas, features vintage racers

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Vintage race cars, toys and smiles were abundant at Darlington Raceway Saturday as the track played host to Track Laps for Toys for Tots and to some vintage race cars that, along with the general public, took some laps on the Track Too Tough to Tame.

For $20 participants could take three laps on the track and hopefully donate a toy to the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots, said U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. (R) Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said the toys would be split with the Salvation Army to make sure children who might not otherwise have a merry Christmas have a merry Christmas.

"We're doing Toys for Tots track laps for charity," said Daniel Lockemy, Darlington Raceway marketing manager. "This is our sixth installment and the last one of 2022. We always love doing it for Toys for Tots because that means we get to go shopping afterwards for all the toys for kids in the Pee Dee."

The proceeds from the events go to designated organizations which have strong ties to the Darlington/Florence area, she said.

"Typically we do an average of 300 cars and raise around $3,000 for track laps," Lockemy said.

Some of the cars taking laps Saturday had a lot of racing history riding with them.

"That was just a rush, an absolute rush," said Scott Kiser who drove Buck Baker's old dirt-track car around Darlington. "It's been a long time since this version of the 87 saw a track."

Kiser came by the car through family ties — his grandfather was Baker's business partner and engine builder.

In its day, with Baker behind the wheel, the car won 27 consecutive races at Southern States Fairground Speedway in Charlotte.

Kiser said the car, once on the track, wanted to go faster than he wanted to go.

"But first time on the track I wanted to keep it in the middle of the track. She looks pretty and I want her to stay looking pretty," Kiser said.

"This car has raced from Wisconsin all the way down into Florida," Kiser said.

"Lets just say it was successful back in its day," Kiser said.

The laps events have been so successful that Lockemy said the track has planned another six for next year with four scattered throughout the year and two to coincide with race weekends.