Darlington Raceway, Red Cross out for blood at the track Thursday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will play host to a blood drive with the American Red Cross of South Carolina Thursday from noon-5 p.m.

The blood drive to pump up the blood supply will be hosted in the American Red Cross bloodmobile outside the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum.

“Thanks to the American Red Cross of South Carolina for their dedicated work to ensure the strength of our nation’s blood supply,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “As NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway, we’re proud to work with the American Red Cross of South Carolina to offer Darlington Raceway as a resource to support the region as part of our NASCAR race week.”

As the single largest provider of blood products in the U.S., the American Red Cross is uniquely positioned to respond to demands of the health care system during emergencies. It plays a critical role in making sure that those in need of blood – including people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, trauma victims, new mothers and premature babies – receive lifesaving transfusions from volunteer blood donors.

“We’re grateful to partner with Darlington Raceway for this blood drive, which comes at a critical time as the American Red Cross is facing a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations over the summer,” said Michael Hesbach, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of South Carolina Eastern Chapter. “Hospitals and patients need donors to book appointments now to help prevent a blood shortage. By donating on September 1st, donors can help refuel the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care.”

Members of the community who want to donate blood will need to sign up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use the code “DarlingtonRaceway” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. Darlington blood drive participants will look for the American Red Cross mobile bloodmobile at 1301 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532.

Those who come to give Sept. 1 will receive a free haircut coupon by email and will be automatically entered for the chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, all thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.

Details available at rcblood.org/racetogive. Additionally, all who come to give Sept. 1 will also get a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt and Darlington Raceway swag bag, while supplies last.

To save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive, donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, upon arrival. To complete a RapidPass, donors can follow the instructions at redcross.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To ensure the safety of blood donors, protocols have been updated to keep all guests healthy while donating blood. The American Red Cross is also testing every unit for COVID-19 antibodies. To learn more about COVID-19 blood donation safety protocols, click here.