Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade to be held May 7

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will return as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR May 7. The traditional Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade, formerly the Southern 500 Parade, will be held for the first time since 2019.

“As our community rallies around the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, it is wonderful to welcome back one of our favorite community events, the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “The Throwback Parade showcases all the pageantry, tradition, and excitement of NASCAR coming to the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. We look forward to seeing all the smiling faces of families and friends in the community cheering on the NASCAR Hall of Famers, NASCAR Legends, and other local dignitaries from the parade to the racetrack.”

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will take its traditional 2.3-mile route from downtown Darlington and proceed down Harry Byrd Highway to the historic infield at the track Too Tough To Tame. The parade will conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage. The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. and should finish by 7:30 p.m.

The Throwback Parade will include traditional floats, a marching band, classic vehicles, retired race cars, NASCAR celebrities and more to promote the following day’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Like NASCAR races at Darlington Raceway, the Throwback Parade is a time-honored tradition to rally the community together in advance of the track’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race.

Additional details on the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will be available in the future on darlingtonraceway.com.

Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8, featuring all three national series with the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. and NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

The Tradition Continues at Darlington Raceway with the Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, featuring the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. and start of the Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.