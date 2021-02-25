Darlington Raceway to have limited fans for NASCAR weekend in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As NASCAR returns to the track Too Tough to Tame at Darlington Raceway, the track will host a limited, reduced number of fans throughout the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on the new spring race weekend of May 7-9.

Darlington Raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series May 7 at 7:30 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series May 8 at 1 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As we launch the new spring dates for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, we look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to the track Too Tough to Tame to create new lifelong memories,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his administration’s leadership and collaboration to allow us to host fans on our new race weekend. We will continue to work diligently to provide fans another safe, exciting race experience at Darlington Raceway.”