DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway fans can welcome the official start of the 2023 NASCAR season at the track Too Tough To Tame’s Daytona 500 Watch Party.

Darlington Stripe Club season ticket holders and the general public are invited to the event at Mellow Mushroom at 120 Dunbarton Drive in Florence at 1 p.m. Attendees will celebrate the running of the 65th annual Daytona 500 with food, games and prizes with fellow race fans.

“When the green flag drops in the Daytona 500, we’ll welcome the start of the new NASCAR season in the Palmetto State together watching The Great American Race and begin a new countdown to NASCAR’s return to the track Too Tough To Tame in May,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

The watch party begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until the checkered flag drops on the first regular-season race of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season. Darlington Raceway will host games and NASCAR trivia offering fans the opportunity to win tickets to the Goodyear 400 and Cook Out Southern 500. There will also be drink specials presented by Coca-Cola and Crown Beverages.

For fans who have not purchased their tickets to the spring or fall NASCAR race weekends at Darlington Raceway, a special ticket package will be available to purchase at the Daytona 500 Watch Party. Darlington staff will help fans chose seats to give them the best view of the action on the track.

For more information and updates on the Daytona 500 Watch Party, visit darlingtonraceway.com.