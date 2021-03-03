Darlington Raceway to offer laps for charity March 20

DARLINGTON, S.C. – This year, Darlington Raceway is partnering with organizations making a difference across the Palmetto State for multiple Track Laps for Charity events.
The track will play host to the first Track Laps for Charity on March 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough to Tame for a donation of $20.
All proceeds for Track Laps for Charity events will benefit Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, and a selected regional charitable organization. The first Track Laps for Charity for 2021 will benefit Darlington Shares and Donate Life South Carolina.
“The opportunity for race fans to take friends and family for laps in their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough to Tame is always a memorable experience,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “As we expand our Track Laps program to give back to the Palmetto State, fans can now have a direct impact in supporting local charities. We look forward to welcoming the community for multiple Track Laps for Charity this year.”
“Donate Life South Carolina is forever grateful to the good people at Darlington Raceway. We hope our educational efforts during this year's Track Laps For Charity will spotlight the need for more donors in South Carolina. Donate Life South Carolina will be there as well to inform the public about the importance of the South Carolina Organ and Tissue Donor Registry," said Donate Life South Carolina CEO, Tracy Moore. "This year, on March 20th at Darlington Raceway, we hope many of you will come to the track and enjoy the opportunity this unique event provides."
Donate Life South Carolina, a state-authorized nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is solely responsible for managing the SC Organ, Eye and Tissue Donor Registry. They are dedicated to saving the lives of thousands of South Carolinians awaiting life-saving transplants. To learn more about Donate Life South Carolina, visit donatelifesc.org.
To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must sign up in advance by visiting darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
- All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.
- Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity and COVID-19 waivers in the presence of track personnel.
- All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.
- Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.
- Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.
- Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.
- For the safety of fans and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in Track Laps for Charity must remain inside their vehicles at all times.
- Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.
For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
To learn more about Darlington Shares, go to darlingtonraceway.com/darlingtonshares.