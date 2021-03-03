Darlington Raceway to offer laps for charity March 20

DARLINGTON, S.C. – This year, Darlington Raceway is partnering with organizations making a difference across the Palmetto State for multiple Track Laps for Charity events.

The track will play host to the first Track Laps for Charity on March 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough to Tame for a donation of $20.

All proceeds for Track Laps for Charity events will benefit Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, and a selected regional charitable organization. The first Track Laps for Charity for 2021 will benefit Darlington Shares and Donate Life South Carolina.

“The opportunity for race fans to take friends and family for laps in their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough to Tame is always a memorable experience,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “As we expand our Track Laps program to give back to the Palmetto State, fans can now have a direct impact in supporting local charities. We look forward to welcoming the community for multiple Track Laps for Charity this year.”