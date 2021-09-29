Darlington Raceway to host two Xfinity, one truck race in 2022

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will host two Xfinity Series races on May 7 and Sept. 3, 2022, and a Camping World Truck Series race on May 6, 2022.

For the second consecutive year, the Lady in Black will host two Cup Series race weekends on May 6-8, 2022 and Sept. 3-4, 2022.

“This season’s on-track competition was definitely Too Tough To Tame as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held intense races in their battle for a championship,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We are grateful to once again bring the series back to be a part of our two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at Darlington Raceway in 2022.”

Darlington will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring all three national series with the Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 6, 2022, Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.