Darlington Raceway to play host to Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K Sept. 2

“My husband Sgt. Terrence Carraway dedicated more than 30 years of his life serving and protecting his community as well as his brothers and sisters in blue. We are very appreciative to Darlington Raceway for initiating the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K and their continued support,” said Allison Carraway, the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation president.

“The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation was established to ensure that we keep his memory alive and continue to shine that beacon of light for our first responders, our friends and family as well as our communities to come together as one. We thank everyone for the support and prayers as we will soon begin construction of the South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial in honor of my husband. The memorial will be an interactive and historical monument of all South Carolina officers and K9s who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Please support our efforts to bind the ties of honor, integrity and justice for all.”

Darlington Raceway and Brown’s RV Superstore extend their partnership naming the family-owned and operated dealership in McBee as the Official RV Sales & Service Partner of the track Too Tough To Tame and the presenting sponsor of the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K running event.