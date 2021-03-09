Darlington Raceway to play host to Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K Sept. 2

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will play host to the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K on Sept. 2.
Brown’s RV Superstore will join the annual running event as the presenting sponsor with proceeds to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. The official race name will now be the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore.
The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will honor the life of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who died in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018.
Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and Florence Police Department for 30 years. He also served as a football coach with Darlington Middle School and Darlington High School from 2005-2011.
“The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K will welcome runners to compete on the same Start/Finish line as NASCAR champions at Darlington Raceway. Through this running event we will honor the legacy of Terrence Carraway who gave his life protecting our community,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We are grateful to Brown’s RV Superstore for extending their partnership to support the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.”
The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable entity, with the mission to share his vision of fusion between the community, law enforcement and first responders through service, communications, education and understanding.
“My husband Sgt. Terrence Carraway dedicated more than 30 years of his life serving and protecting his community as well as his brothers and sisters in blue. We are very appreciative to Darlington Raceway for initiating the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K and their continued support,” said Allison Carraway, the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation president.
“The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation was established to ensure that we keep his memory alive and continue to shine that beacon of light for our first responders, our friends and family as well as our communities to come together as one. We thank everyone for the support and prayers as we will soon begin construction of the South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial in honor of my husband. The memorial will be an interactive and historical monument of all South Carolina officers and K9s who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Please support our efforts to bind the ties of honor, integrity and justice for all.”
Darlington Raceway and Brown’s RV Superstore extend their partnership naming the family-owned and operated dealership in McBee as the Official RV Sales & Service Partner of the track Too Tough To Tame and the presenting sponsor of the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K running event.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Darlington Raceway to become the presenting sponsor for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K to benefit the Terrance F. Carraway Foundation,” said Barry Brown, general manager of Brown’s RV Superstore. “We are longtime fans of the sport and active in our local community, so we look forward to continuing to support the RV sales and service needs of the Pee Dee region.”
The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will take place under the lights, beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a one-mile Kids Run as part of the event.
The race will start and finish on the historic Darlington Raceway Start/Finish line, where some of NASCAR’s best drivers have captured their iconic Southern 500 victories.
Runners can register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway.com/memorial5k. Early bird registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Kids Run through August 1.
After that date, registration will be $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Kids Run. All race participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Simply Timing to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.
Fans who might not be able to make it to Darlington will be able to participate with a virtual 5K run. Simply Timing will offer a virtual course option, and participants will receive a medal for completion.
To learn more about the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore, visit darlingtonraceway.com/memorial5k.