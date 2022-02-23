Darlington Raceway to play host to Track Laps for Charity Saturday

Two more NASCAR race week Track Laps for Charity events will be held under the lights on Wednesday, May 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The beneficiary for the race week Track Laps for Charity will be announced online in the future.

The Genesis Community Foundation is an independent, tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation founded by Genesis Healthcare Inc. in 2020. The organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for the disadvantaged and underserved youth and their families through education and advocacy, as well as to serve, provide and unite communities within and across the county of Darlington as well as Olanta, S.C., and across the state of South Carolina. To learn more, www.gcfofdarlingtonsc.org.

Founded in 1899, the Veteran of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a nonprofit veterans service organization composed of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members in over 6,000 posts around the world, the VFW provides vital assistance and support for America’s service members, veterans and their families as well as communities worldwide. For more information about the VFW, visit vfw.org.