Darlington Raceway to play host to Track Laps for Charity Saturday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will host six Track Laps for Charity events, including two as part of its 2022 NASCAR race weeks, this season. The first will be Saturday.
Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough To Tame for a donation of $20. All proceeds from each event will support the beneficiary charity and Darlington Shares.
“Track Laps for Charity is one of our most popular experiences at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we look forward to expanding the amount of our events to six this season,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president. “As we expand our Track Laps program to give back to the Palmetto State, fans will have an even bigger impact in supporting local charities in our community. The opportunity for race fans to take friends and family for laps in their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough to Tame is always a memorable experience.”
This is the third year of Track Laps for Charity events at Darlington Raceway.
Darlington Raceway will host Track Laps for Charity events to benefit the Genesis Community Foundation on Saturday, VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program with Sport Clips on Saturday, June 4, Darlington County Humane Society on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Toys for Tots on Saturday, Nov. 19. These four events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Two more NASCAR race week Track Laps for Charity events will be held under the lights on Wednesday, May 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The beneficiary for the race week Track Laps for Charity will be announced online in the future.
The Genesis Community Foundation is an independent, tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation founded by Genesis Healthcare Inc. in 2020. The organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for the disadvantaged and underserved youth and their families through education and advocacy, as well as to serve, provide and unite communities within and across the county of Darlington as well as Olanta, S.C., and across the state of South Carolina. To learn more, www.gcfofdarlingtonsc.org.
Founded in 1899, the Veteran of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a nonprofit veterans service organization composed of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members in over 6,000 posts around the world, the VFW provides vital assistance and support for America’s service members, veterans and their families as well as communities worldwide. For more information about the VFW, visit vfw.org.
Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. Sport Clips contributed $1,026,105 to the program through their 2020 fundraising efforts. To date, they have awarded more than 1,900 scholarships totaling $8.7 million.
Recipients of the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program come from every part of the United States, represent every branch of service and are earning a variety of degrees including engineering, computer science, business, accounting, health care and many more. For more information on the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, visit sportclips.com.
The Darlington County Humane Society (DCHS) is a non-profit organization with the mission of promoting humane and compassionate care for abandoned and neglected dogs and cats in Darlington County. DCHS places shelter pets in safe homes with responsible owners through reclaim, adoption and rescue services. For more information, visit darlingtonhumane.org.
The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots campaigns. To learn more about Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.
For each Track Laps for Charity, fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps for Charity and drive three laps around the track, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:
All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.
Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers in the presence of track personnel.
All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the use of seat belts and child safety restraints.
Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.
Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.
Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.
Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.
For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
To learn about Darlington Shares, a donor-advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, go to www.darlingtonraceway.com/darlington-shares.