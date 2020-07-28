DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city of Darlington will reopen its municipal court Wednesday.
The city plans to hold court at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, to clear a backlog of five months of cases.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city plans to allow only 25 defendants in the courtroom at a time, mandate masks, and enforce social distancing.
The city's court was closed in March because of the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19.
The city court is held at the city hall at 400 Pearl St. in Darlington.
