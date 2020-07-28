DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city of Darlington will reopen its municipal court Wednesday. 

The city plans to hold court at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, to clear a backlog of five months of cases. 

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city plans to allow only 25 defendants in the courtroom at a time, mandate masks, and enforce social distancing. 

The city's court was closed in March because of the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19. 

The city court is held at the city hall at 400 Pearl St. in Darlington. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

