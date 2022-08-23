Darlington resident one of three lottery scratch off winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Right now, three South Carolina Education Lottery winners are house hunting. One is looking to buy in Santee and the others in Darlington and Aiken.

The trio won a combined $430,000 in prize money.

“I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” the Santee homebuyer said.

Then he won $30,000 on a $2 scratch-off at the River Country Store on Old Hwy. 6 in Santee, and the search is back on. “It’s unbelievable,” he said.

The Darlington winner scored his down payment for a new home off a $5 ticket at the US Mini Mart on South Main Street in Darlington. He scratched off a $200,000 prize in the store’s parking lot.

“I just sat in the car for a while,” he admitted. “I was in disbelief.”

An Aiken woman’s reaction to winning was almost identical, except she was sitting at home when she won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off she picked out at the Enmark Station #860 on the Edgefield Highway in Aiken on her way home from work.

“I was overjoyed,” she said. “I’ve already started looking for a house.”

The wins leave one top prize remaining in the Carolina Gold 20X game at odds of 1 in 528,000, one top prize in the Carolina Gold 50X game at odds of 1 in 750,000 and two top prizes in the Triple Play game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

River Country Store in Santee received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket. US Mini Mart in Aiken and Enmark Station #860 received commissions of $2,000.