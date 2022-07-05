 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlington residents to see $10 a month hike in sanitation, stormwater fees

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington residents will see a $10 monthly hike in their sanitation and stormwater fees with the Darlington City Council's approval of a $7.7 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The fiscal year started July 1.

There will not be an increase in property taxes or property-tax millage, but sanitation fees will increase from $28.50 to $35 per month, an increase of $6.50 or 23% and stormwater fees will increase from $6.50 to $10 per month, an increase of $3.50 or 54%. 

There also will be an increase in water and sewer rates for residents using 5,000 gallons of water or more a month. This increase will not greatly affect many city of Darlington residents. 

The increase of water and sewer rates was raised to cover the meteoric rise in supply cost, according to Lisa Bailey, the city's spokesperson. 

Bailey provided an example of the rising costs. 

Fuel is up 78% and PVC pipes are up from $5 per foot to $25 per foot which is a jump of three times the normal price. The price of a water meter also has increased from $180 to $500 which is a 178% increase. 

City staff worked hard to evaluate how to impact the fewest customers and those on the lower end of the income spectrum by focusing rate hikes on heavy users, which are almost exclusively commercial.

Residents using 5,000 gallons of water or less will not be affected by the raise in water fees. The city said 80% of customers fall into this bracket.

Those using 5,001 to 10,000 gallons will receive an increase of 10% in their per gallon rate and 400 customers fall into this category. Residents using 10,000 gallons and above will see a 20% increase on their per gallon rate and 200 customers fall into this category. 

The budget also includes pay raises for city employees across the board. Last year, city employees did not receive a raise. 

First responders, which are police officers and firefighters who earn less than $60,000 a year will receive a 5% raise in their base pay. Responders who earn more than $60,000 a year will receive a 2% raise. All other city staff earning less than $60,000 a year will receive a 3% raise and city staff making more than $60,000 a year will receive a 2% raise. 

