Darlington residents upset about fee hikes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Nearly 20 Darlington residents gathered at Bethel Hill United Methodist Church July 14 to express their dissatisfaction with water rate increases, the city’s vacant property ordinance and the city’s general direction.

In 2020, Darlington City Council raised water rates for residents. Water and sewer rates increased 40% and 60%, which is a $9.55 per month increase.

In 2021-22, water and sewer rates did not increase and in 2022-23 water and sewer rates increased for residents using 5,000 gallons or more. Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said the water department had not raised water bills for a number of years and had to raise the bills to get the city’s water department out of the hole.

He said the rise in this year’s water bill mostly affects heavy users. He said this was done by the city to not burden people on fixed incomes and households that don’t use as much water. “The weight was put on people using it heavier and the raise only affected about 20% of residents,” he said.

Residents using 5,001 to 10,000 gallons will see an increase of 10% in their per gallon rate and 400 customers fall into this bracket. Residents using 10,000 gallons and above will see a 20% increase for their per gallon rate and 200 customers fall into this category.

Boyd said when he became the mayor 2 ½ years ago, the water department was in the hole over $700,000 and something had to be done. “You can’t run a business that way and the water department is a business and so is the city” he said. “You can’t continue to conduct business in that way.”

Boyd said raising the water bills got the water department out of the hole and watching spending. “The water department went from over $700,000 in the hole to $29,000 in the hole,” he said.

Georgia Ross, a Darlington resident, and 25-year Army veteran, organized the meeting.

People went around the room one by one talking about the issues they are facing.

Gracie Lyde, a Darlington resident, said enough is enough. Lyde lives alone and her water bill is more than $80 a month.

“I am on a fixed income and I am 87 years old,” she said. “Why do I have to pay this expensive water bill out of the check I receive every month?”

Lyde said she is struggling to pay the bill and said the mayor doesn’t care how the increase is affecting citizens. “As a community, we have to stand together and explain our situations,” she said. “We will be heard.”

Leeile Hall, who lives alone and does not have a washing machine, said her highest water bill was $264.

Hall said she would complain about how high her water bill was, but the city kept telling her she had a leak. She said she called people to check and see if she had a leak and was told she did not have one. She said her first water bill was $199, her second water bill jumped to $264, and her recent water bill went down to $78.

“The city told me I got my leak fixed, but I did nothing because I never had a leak,’’ Hall said.

Rosalind Brown said she lives where the new courthouse is being built and is noticing an increase in her water bill.

“My water bill every month is over $100,” she said. “It puts a strain on me and my fiancé because our bill was not that high before. It is just like paying an expensive phone bill.”

Ross said she went to the mayor’s office two times about the percentage of senior citizens in Darlington and asked him to reconsider raising the water bill. She said 69% of Darlington residents are senior citizens.

“He (the mayor) let me talk and when I finished, he told me I don’t care what you say I am going to do what I want to do,” she said.

Boyd denied the statement and said he would not talk to anyone in that way.

Gloria Perkins said the City Council raised the water bills during the stressful time of COVID and has increased the water bills again. Perkins said the city was supposed to have a public hearing addressing the increase to inform citizens, but did not have one.

Perkins said the public hearing started at 6 p.m. and when she arrived at 6:03 p.m. the public hearing was over.

“They had less than a two-minute public hearing on the issue,” she said. “That is an illegal public hearing. A public hearing is for citizens to come and express their concerns.”

City officials did not care about the residents’ input because the budget was already locked in and was approved, Perkins said. “On the face of it, the council does not want to be transparent. A lot of people had no idea their water bill was going to be increased again,” she said.

She also said there was no separate agenda for the public hearing.

Ernestine Wingate said her brother died in February and the water bill for his house was $1,600. She said it is a family house and the city told her that the family is obligated to pay the water bill.

Wingate said she committed herself to $50 a month, but was unable to continue paying due to family circumstances. She said she was frustrated because she didn’t understand how the water bill got so high when her brother was living in the home alone.

“I know he didn’t use that much water and we have to pay that water bill before they cut our water back on,” she said.

Ernistine Lyde said her water bill has increased dramatically and called for the city to conduct an audit. Mayor Curtis Boyd said an audit was done for this year and has not been received by the city yet.

“Someone out of Darlington needs to let us know where this money is going and how it is being used,” she said. “The way they are doing things now, there is no record of where the money is going. They want to raise the money, but what are they doing with it?”

Lyde also complained about the smell from the Hartsville Oil Mill, now known as Specialty Oil Extractors.

She said the smell affects the health of nearby residents.

The city got together with the Department of Health and Environmental Concerns, she said, and it was confirmed that the stench did not affect residents’ health.

She said she was still unsure about the smell being safe because she has noticed that a lot of elderly residents have died or have to use oxygen tanks and no one is listening.

“A lot of senior citizens have died and use oxygen tanks because of the prolonged exposure to the scent,” she said. “No one is listening because there are not enough people talking about it.”

DHEC’s public information officer Laura Renwick released a statement about the oil mill:

“Hartsville Oil Mill has closed and is currently operating as Specialty Oil Extractors. Most recently, DHEC issued an air permit to Specialty Oil Extractors in June 2020 to increase the facility’s permit limit. DHEC issued the permit after the permit application was carefully reviewed and the facility demonstrated it could meet all state and federal air quality standards and regulations for protecting public health and the environment. Also as part of the air permit review process, DHEC issued a public notice but no members of the public submitted any comments. Specialty Oil Extractors exceeded its volatile organic compounds emissions limit. The facility has paid the $8,500 fine and is currently in compliance with the current limits of its air permit. We have not received any odor complaints from residents about this facility since February 2020.”

Gloria Hawkins said she pays for stormwater drainage, but every time it rains her street becomes flooded.

She said the city has increased stormwater fees, but has nothing draining the water. She said residents are paying for something they are not getting and they can’t afford that.

In 2020, stormwater fees had an increase of $2.50 a month for residents and $3.50 a month for commercial customers. In 2021-22, there was not an increase in stormwater fees and in 2022-23, there was an increase from $6.50 to $10 per month.

Willis McDowell said it was time for her to stand up and say something. She is upset about the vacant property ordinance that was passed in January and admitted that she was not as informed about things as she should have been.

The ordinance is a vacant building registration program that means the owners of vacant buildings for more than 30 days must register for a vacant building permit. If the owner(s) fail to register their property, it may result in administrative registration, special assessments, civil penalties and/or criminal charges. The first year the property is vacant is $400 to register, two to three years a property is vacant will cost $1,000 per year to register and properties that have been vacant for more than three years will cost $3,000 per year to register.

If the owner agrees to an inspection of the vacant property, and the inspectors deem the property as safe, the fee will only be $100 no matter how many years the property has been vacant.

“When I got the letter about paying the city $400 plus $25 to have a house that I own and pay property taxes on every year I was upset,” she said.

She said she feels like the ordinance tells her she does not own her property and is upset that she has to allow an inspector inspect her property to ensure it is up to par and meets the city’s standards.

“I can’t believe we have to have an inspector evaluate the property to determine if it is up to their standards,” she said. “We will bring a class act suit against the city of Darlington if we have to because it is not right,” she said. “I am not going to allow them to come in and take something from me.”

Boyd said the purpose of the ordinance is to fix dilapidated buildings and make the city a beautiful place to live in.

He said residents have to understand the city does not want to raise fees and said the best way to stop continually raising fees is to bring in more people to the city.

He said the vacant property ordinance makes people clean up their properties and contributes to the growth of the city which in turn helps the city grow financially. “We won’t just have to work with 6,000 residents if we get the city to grow,” he said. “We can work with 8,000 or 9,000 residents working towards helping the city.”

Boyd said to citizens who believe he is too business-minded and does not care about how his actions affect everyday residents that he does care about residents and loves Darlington.

“A lot of people don’t know the real me,” he said. “I have operated my business for 34 years and I run the city like a business.”

Boyd said his phone number is always available to discuss issues. He said if he does not answer the phone, his wife will. “No matter the time,” he said. “We are going to answer the phone. My number is on every building I own.”

He owns 12 locations of Fitness World Gyms.