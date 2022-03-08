Darlington restaurant awarded facade grant

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington restaurant has been awarded a $1,000 grant to help fund improvements to its facade.

Downtown Darlington Revitalization Association announced the grant to Lindburgh’s Southern Cooking at 1215 S. Main St. on Tuesday, according to a release from the agency.

Owned by Denise Dargan Stanley, the restaurant is open Saturdays for lunch but, once equipment arrives, will open full time.

The DDRA Board has approved $5,000 for facade grants for 2022 to help businesses and property owners make repairs, install signage, and paint.

Since its inception, the DDRA Improvement Incentive Grant Program has been in direct connection with more than $184,000 worth of upgrades. The grant deadline is the 24th of each month until funds are exhausted.