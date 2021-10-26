Darlington Scare on the Square rescheduled for Friday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington’s annual Scare on the Square has been shifted one day to avoid a weather forecast full of rain.

This year's free event, sponsored by the Darlington Area Recreation Department and the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday when the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and and cool temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s.

The annual event welcomes celebrants in costume and features games, prizes and candy – everything that makes for a great night out at Halloween.

Employees of area businesses will hand out treats to costumed children, and some will be dressed in costumes themselves.

“We want to make this one huge Halloween event for everyone in Darlington,” said Lisa Rock, executive director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association.

Beyond the door-to-door trick-or-treating, booths will line the courthouse grounds for any business, church, or civic club that would like to participate. There will be vendors, too.