Darlington, SCDOT move to repair Orange and Wells streets sinkhole

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It's going to be a heavy lift — or lots of heavy lifts and a fire department relocation — but when it is finished Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd can check a big sinkhole off his to-do list.

"It was on my to-do list since day one," Boyd said.

And while it will be an inconvenience for the city, Darlington's coffers will be none the worse for the wear.

"They're going to start at Orange Street and Wells Street and they're supposed to dig out. They're saying 85 feet but if they find more they go on out," said Boyd. "They'll tear up this intersection here that takes the water coming down from Pearl Street in terracotta pipes and they're going to put new boxes in at the bottom."

Recurring sinkholes at the intersection have been an at-least-five-year issue for the city and have damaged a fire truck and other vehicles.

The area is one of the lowest elevations in the city and serves as the fallout for several street drains, especially Pearl Street and its surrounding neighborhoods.

SCDOT crews or contractors are to replace the old pipe, install some new drainage boxes and otherwise reorder an area with pipes converging from several directions, Boyd said.