DARLINGTON, S.C. - The Darlington County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution calling for a $9.5 million general obligation bond as well as a district-wide strategic plan for the 2023-24 school during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

The bond, which will not exceed $9.5 million, will be used for facility maintenance and various projects. The bond is issued at an 8 percent interest rate and is paid off annually.

“This is our yearly annual bond us which we pay off. Primarily for facility maintenance,” said Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman

The brunt of the meeting was spent discussing strategic plan, which is required by the S.C. Board of Education every five years.

Newman said the plan has been “fine-tuned over the last 8-plus months.” He said plans are to begin each board meeting this year with update on the plan at its four focus areas- student success, staff excellence, implementing resources, and community engagement.

“Our Principals will be working with us on this as well,” said Newman. “There will be 20 updates (one from each school) each month. We will pick out some of the highlights from each update and present them during the board meeting.”

Newman pointed out that the plan is 92 pages and details what the district hopes to accomplish in the next five years. He said it is “a work in progress and can be updated as we go along.”

“There are performance goals for each level, whether it be high school, middle or elementary,” said Newman. “It is kind of a compass that should be guiding us.”

He shared one update that he had already received from Lamar High School. Highlights of the update were students working on a centennial anniversary mural, Advanced Placement Certification in U.S. History certification, and the remodeling of the school’s restrooms.

Board member Charles Govan pointed out that the updates and highlights need to be provided to the media “so people will be aware of some of the positives going on in our schools.”

Board member Jamie Morphis expressed his concern that there was no information in regards to how well or poorly the district did in meeting its goals on its previous strategic plan.

“It would be good to know what we have done,” said Morphis. “This is such a big deal. We spend an enormous amount of time and effort in putting it together and implementing it, I think it’s vital that we should follow up and follow through.”

Newman said that was part of the purpose of the monthly updates which had previously mentioned. He also said he agreed that there should be a review of the strategic plan at the end of every school year.

Board member Wanda Hassler took issue with some of the performance goals in the plan and said that she though they were too low. She said she did not feel they were aspirational.

“I find it difficult to accept that we would approve a plan that sets the bar so low,” said Hassler. “Why not be more aspirational?

Newman responded by stating that “whatever is realistic is what we have to focus on.”

Board member Amanda Thompsen, who worked on the committee that crafted the plan, said there is a fine line between aspirational and realistic. She said she felt the plan was both.

Following the somewhat lengthy discussion, the 2023-24 strategic plan was passed unanimously by the board.

The meeting concluded with Newman offering his update on what he called “a very successful first week of school.”

“We had a solid first week,” he said. “There were a few hiccups in transportation, but other than that everything went smoothly. Our principals and teachers were incredibly prepared for our kids.”