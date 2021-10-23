Darlington scrap yard fire declared out early Saturday morning

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Firefighters from 17 departments across South Carolina spent most of Friday battling a fire at Darlington Shredding -- a fire that was declared controlled at 3 p.m. but kept firefighters busy on overhaul for almost another 12 hours.

Darlington County firefighters responded about 8 a.m. to the fire at Darlingon Shredding, a metal recycling business located on U.S. 52 north of Darlington near Nucor Steel.

“While in normal operations a large pile of debris caught fire,” Darlington County Emergency Management coordinator Molly Odom wrote in a media advisory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Departments from Florence and Darlington counties were on the fire ground working to extinguish the fire while other agencies from Florence and Chesterfield counties were working Darlington County stations to cover the county, Odom said.

Other departments responded through S.C. Firefighter Mobilization Network, which allows agencies to access manpower and equipment necessary to deal with large fires.

The fire was declared out shortly after midnight and by 2:30 a.m. firefighters had completed overhaul and cleanup, Odom said.

"As this incident approaches it’s 14th hour, we are thankful there have been no injuries or accidents," Odom wrote in a release issued about 10 p.m.