Darlington searches for historic homes

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The City of Darlington has launched a project to locate historic homes in Southeast Darlington.

Officials held a public meeting Thursday at the Bethel AME Church annex to discuss the Southeast Darlington Historic Resources Survey.

An historic resource survey evaluates the eligibility of a property to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. A property’s eligibility is determined by examining the area, photographs, and written description of the buildings. The survey will be conducted in Southeast Darlington approximately by “A” Avenue, South Main Street, Theressa Drive, Joe Louis Boulevard, Old Florence Road and Friendship Street.

Darlington wants to preserve historical sites to ensure future development projects add value to the existing historical structures.

The city received a grant from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to partially fund the survey.

Staci Richey, of Access Preservation, is the architectural historian selected by the city of Darlington to conduct the surveys. She will be the one who makes the recommendations and gathers the information about which buildings will make the list for the National Register.