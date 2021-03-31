Darlington searching for new city manager

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington is searching for a new city manager.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday evening not to extend Howard Garland's contract, to pay Garland his salary and benefits for the remainder of the contract and to pay him a severance payment of $75,000.

"I worked 16 years for the city of Darlington," Garland said Wednesday. "It was mostly a pleasure. There were some things that were difficult. I appreciate the work of the employees that I worked with for all those years. I wish the current mayor and council the best of success moving forward."

Garland served as city manager from 2010 until Tuesday's meeting. His contract was set to expire on June 30. Prior to 2010, he served as the planner for the city. He worked as the planner in Mullins prior to coming to the Pearl of the Pee Dee.

Mayor Curtis Boyd said the city and Garland had come to an agreement that it was time to move forward in a different direction.

"We came to a severance agreement and both parties left satisfied," Boyd said.