Darlington searching for new city manager

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington is searching for a new city manager.
The city council voted unanimously Tuesday evening not to extend Howard Garland's contract, to pay Garland his salary and benefits for the remainder of the contract and to pay him a severance payment of $75,000.
"I worked 16 years for the city of Darlington," Garland said Wednesday. "It was mostly a pleasure. There were some things that were difficult. I appreciate the work of the employees that I worked with for all those years. I wish the current mayor and council the best of success moving forward."
Garland served as city manager from 2010 until Tuesday's meeting. His contract was set to expire on June 30. Prior to 2010, he served as the planner for the city. He worked as the planner in Mullins prior to coming to the Pearl of the Pee Dee.
Mayor Curtis Boyd said the city and Garland had come to an agreement that it was time to move forward in a different direction.
"We came to a severance agreement and both parties left satisfied," Boyd said.
Councilwoman Elaine Reed made the motion not to renew Garland's contract. She said she that was very appreciative of Garland's service to the city and that the decision was nothing against Garland but added that she felt not extending Garland's contract was the best thing for the city.
Councilman Bryant Gardner seconded the motion. He said he was grateful for Garland's leadership. He added that he truly appreciated Garland's years of service to the city.
Boyd added that a search for a replacement will begin immediately.
Gloria Pridgen has been appointed to replace Garland on an interim basis.
