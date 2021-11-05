Darlington serves up a Taste of Christmas to help those in need

DARLINGTON, S.C — Traffic backed up a bit and parking spaces were few and far between around Darlington First Baptist Church as the city's fire and police departments celebrated a Taste of Christmas — the departments' annual fundraiser for their Christmas gift program.

"We hate that we're crating a traffic jam but we thank the Lord that we are," said Darlington Fire Capt. Perry Kelly, who was one of the key organizers of the event. "It's a group thing; we're all in charge."

The event took place in the parking lot between the church and it's multipurpose building and featured a crowd that more than filled the space.

Attendees paid $10 to get in and could then get snack-size portions of fine dining from about 25 vendors who donate their time, talent, food and love to the fundraiser.

They're "trying to be a blessing," Kelly said.

Judging from the crowd, they succeeded.

"We guestimate between 200-300," Kelly said of the number of people they expected. "Looks like the best crowd we've had so far. As cold as it is and with the rain we had we were concerned. It's looking really good right now not even 30 minutes into the event."