DARLINGTON, S.C. — At Monday's school board meeting, Superintendent Tim Newman praised the district’s performance on the recently released South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards and the South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments examinations.

“We are very excited about a lot of the significant gains that we made from a district standpoint and the gains by our individual school,” Newman said. “We should be celebrating in our schools with our teachers because these scores are that good. They serve as an acknowledgement of the hard work that everyone has put it in.”

The S.C. Department of Education released the 2022-23 school year results for SCPASS (science) and SC READY (English-language arts and mathematics) scores on Sept. 5. The examinations are given annually to students at the elementary and middle school grade levels.

On the English-language arts portion of SC READY, 44.5 percent of Darlington County School District students met or exceeded expectations on the exams. Last year, only 34.2 percent of district students met or exceeded expectations. Darlington ranks 51st out of the state’s 80 school districts, a six-place jump from the 2021-22 rankings. It marks the first increase in the district’s SC Ready ELA scores since 2019.

Newman noted that the district showed an increase in every student sub-category (Overall, African American, Caucasian, Students in Poverty).

On the mathematics portion of SC READY, 33.3 percent of district students met or exceeded expectations. Last year only 34.2 percent of students met or exceeded expectations. Darlington ranks 43rd out of the state’s 80 school districts, a four-place increase from the 2021-22 rankings.

Newman noted that, like the English-language arts portion of SC READY, the district showed an increase in every student sub-category.

“Over the years we have not achieved particularly well in math, so this is significant,” said Newman.

On the SCPASS exams, 37.2 of DCSD students met or exceeded expectations, moving the district from 41st to 36th place in the state’s district rankings. The state average on the SCPASS exam is 44.7 percent.

“There’s a lot of good work being done by all of our students,” said Newman. “While we are very pleased with these results, we are not settling. This is just confirmation that we are moving in the right direction.”

Newman said the board would take a detailed look at the scores from individual schools at its upcoming work session. The individual school scores will be included in the S.C. Reports Cards, which will be released by the S.C. Board of Education in early-to-mid-October.

In other business, the board unanimously approved awarding the contract for the building of the new Darlington Area Elementary School and other projects to Ed Kahn Construction. School officials will sit down with Kahn and his associates to determine the cost and timeline of the project. An announcement on a groundbreaking ceremony should be made in the next two to four weeks, said Newman.

The board also approved the first reading of a new Darlington County School District Organizational Chart for the 2023-24 school year.

Board members Leigh Anne Kelley and Jamie Morphis were presented pins for completing a new level of training with the School Boards Association Boardmanship Institute. Kelly completed level two and Morphis level three.

The next meeting of the Darlington County Boards of Education will be Oct. 9.