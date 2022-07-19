Darlington starts vacant building program

DARLINGTON, S.C.- — Darlington City Council has approved a Vacant Building Registration Program as a way for the city to manage vacant buildings.

The program was under review four months before the program was approved by council, Darlington Director of City Planning and Economic Development Lisa Bailey said.

The Vacant Building Registration Program means the owners of vacant buildings for more than 30 days must register for a vacant building permit.

If the owner(s) fail to register their property, it may result in administrative registration, special assessments, civil penalties and/or criminal charges.

The registry serves as a way to make sure vacant properties remain in good condition.

“The fee for the first year a property is vacant is $400,” Bailey said. “If there is nothing wrong with your property and you’re fine with inspectors going into the property to make sure everything is safe, you can file for an exemption. If everything is considered safe by inspectors, the fee will only be $100.”

According to the City of Darlington’s website, single family properties, condos, townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, and commercial properties that have been vacant two to three years will cost $1,000 per year to register and properties that have been vacant for more than three years will cost $3,000 per year to register.

If the owner agrees to an inspection of the vacant property, and the inspectors deem the property as safe, the fee will only be $100 no matter how many years the property has been vacant.

Bailey said she wanted to assure the community that the city is not after their property.

“You will still own your property throughout this process,” she said. “The city doesn’t want your property. This process started because there were a lot of vacant buildings downtown on the square and we have property owners who don’t live here and don’t see the property everyday and don’t care about how it looks.”

The city is also launching the program as a preventative measure to ensure safety.

“Some of these vacant properties if left long enough may have wiring issues,” Bailey said. “Specifically speaking of downtown, bad wiring can cause a fire and wipe out an entire block. This program allows us to get into those buildings that could be problems. We are trying to protect the people who live next door.”

Vacant buildings attract negative things, she said.

“Vacant buildings affect the entire city,” Bailey continued. “If you go to a town and you are a business and all you see is empty buildings, you would count the town as a ghost town and keep it moving and the same goes for neighborhoods. If you go to a neighborhood and all of the houses are vacant, you wouldn’t want to move there. It begins to affect the property value.”

Bailey said there is a cost to vacant properties in the city.

“A lot of the homes on the vacant list eventually ended up on the demolition list,” she said. “We had to tear them down because they were in such bad shape. They attracted animals and snakes. People inherit property and they never see it, so they don’t think about it.”

Bailey said from an economic standpoint, vacant properties are a roadblock to growth for the city.

“I have people who come into my office and they want to open up a business,” she said. “But I don’t have any buildings to show them or I point them to the owner of a property whose building fits the type of business and the owner refuses to sell it, rent it or fix it. They are just holding onto it and it is a roadblock to our development.”

Bailey said since the program has been implemented, properties have been sold, put on the market, fixed, painted, repaired and occupied.

Bailey also added that talks of change in the program are in the works.

“They are talking about changing the program slightly,” she said. “To where there will be no fee if the utilities are on and it passes inspection, but that has not been finalized.”

Darlington Councilwoman Sheila Baccus said the ordinance should be amended.

“I don’t believe any citizen should be required to pay a fee to have property in the city of Darlington,” she said. “I think it is unnecessary for citizens to have utilities on a property that nobody lives in. I believe it is a burden on the citizens and I don’t see any reason for that.”

Baccus said the council has taken the ordinance too far and it needs to be revisited and changed.

“I understand the importance of the ordinance and for citizens to improve their property, but I believe the council has taken it too far,” she said. “Several of my constituents have come to me and complained about the ordinance and I have spoken about the ordinance needing to be changed several times in council meetings.”

Baccus said the ordinance is causing financial strain along with the rising water rates imposed by council.

“The ordinance is putting financial stress on citizens along with the water rates being raised again,” she said. “This is another bill that citizens can barely afford.”

“People who own these properties will soon come to the point where they are between do I pay my bills, the water bill, or do I buy medication and food? It is getting that serious.”

Bacuss said the council should be more concerned about the citizens rather than adding financial strain.