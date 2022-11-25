Darlington teacher uses modern topics to help students relate

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jenorris Flynn uses trending topics to help his students grasp concepts in English language arts.

Flynn teaches at Darlington Middle School, where he himself went to school. In fact, his classroom is right across the hall from where he went to class.

Flynn attended South Carolina State University and traveled across the country with the university marching band. He returned to Darlington after graduation.

Flynn uses modern examples like music videos, Tik Tok, and song lyrics to relate to his students. Nowadays, Flynn said, it is hard for teachers to connect with their students on an academic level.

The walls of Flynn’s classroom are plastered with posters of celebrities like Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Lauryn Hill, and Nipsey Hussle with positive quotes. The posters serve as a reminder to the students that if they follow the positive principles listed, they too, can become successful like the celebrities they adore.

“Most teachers who teach English pull out textbooks and use articles to teach,” Flynn said. “I try to use videos, commercial clips, television shows, and different fun things that my students are familiar with, and I highlight the lessons within what they are seeing.”

Flynn said he once overheard his students talking about the movie "Friday," and he took the movie's main character, Ice Cube, and gave his students an English lesson, using Ice Cube, on what a round character is and how to identify one.

“Those are the things they will never forget,” Flynn said. “When it is time for standardized tests, they will remember and that is learning.”

Often teaching in Jordan sneakers, graphic tees, and chains, Flynn said he is an out-of-the-box teacher, but he is fine with the narrative as long as his students are learning and progressing.

“I don’t always want to wear a suit or dress up every day, but I do occasionally,” Flynn said. “I also want to show my students positive things. You can be intelligent and wear Jordans. You can love academics and wear a chain, and most importantly you can have an honest living and be a decent person and dress like this.”

Flynn said his ultimate objective is to not simply be a teacher in the classroom, but to be an example to the students.

Flynn said everyone has a lightbulb moment, a moment when you realize you are doing what you were created to do. Flynn said he recognized this moment when a veteran teacher was explaining a scenario to a student and the student was not grasping any of the examples. Flynn used the example the veteran teacher was using and connected it to modern things the student would understand. The student immediately connected with the example, and Flynn said at that moment, he realized his voice was important and vital to the educational system.

Teachers have an important role in students' lives. Flynn said students often come to him about various concerns and he quickly realized how important his role was in the classroom and in the students' lives.

“My boys come to me all the time asking me how they look,” Flynn said. “Before school starts, they come into my classroom and make sure they look good for the day, asking me to check them out. It’s the small things that mean so much. People think that boys don’t care about how they look, but they do.”

There is a scarcity of male teachers in the classroom, so it is important the students have a positive male role model. Flynn said even young girls come to him and he does his best to guide them.

Flynn is a proud member of the fraternity Phi Beta Sigma. In his classroom, just above his desk lies his fraternity flag. He said his students ask him all the time what it stands for and he uses the opportunity to shed light on organizations that don’t get a lot of representation like his fraternity and attending a historically black college or university.

“I am able to shed light on things I didn't know about while I was in school,” Flynn said. “Every day, my kids ask what the letters on my fraternity flag stand for and I use it as an opportunity for education. I have even highlighted other fraternities and sororities. I explained to them what they are and the historical significance behind them. “

“I also explain the difference between a predominately white institution (PWI) and a historically black college or university (HBCU),” Flynn said. “I educate my students and I tell them that HBCUs offer the same things that PWIs offer. I tell them to pick whichever one is best for them.”

Education is key, he said.

Flynn said once you have an education you can go anywhere, and he preaches that to his students. He encourages them to continue in school and he said he has noticed a pattern that a lot of young boys want to play professional basketball and football.

“I tell them to have a plan B because being a professional athlete doesn’t work for everyone,” Flynn said. “I tell them to either go to trade school or go to college to have backup plans. I also try to highlight other successful paths like band, the arts, and being a scientist. Especially band because I received a scholarship to go to college and marching band greatly impacted my life. I try to show them a different way. I tell them that they have options.”

At Darlington Middle School, the motto is to get better every day and Flynn said he holds that to his students. He doesn’t fault them for what they don’t know, but he does expect growth from where they started.

“If my kids come in having a bad day,” Flynn said, “I allow them to have that moment, but after that moment I am on top of them about getting to work because life doesn’t work that way. You may feel bad, you can hurt for a moment, but the day has to move forward.”

Flynn is also the coach of the boys' soccer team. He uses the same principles from the classroom on the soccer field. Overall, Flynn has a motto of pushing his students to be the best they can be. He wants to be an example that a shy young boy, who was fearful of judgment, who attended Darlington Middle School can become a confident man that has traveled the world and currently teaches the minds of tomorrow.