Darlington teen charged with murder, attempted murder

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington High School football player has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting Sept. 24.
The player, Kenlarris Qudavis Kelly, played in a game the day after the shooting.
Kelly, an 18-year-old preseason All-Pee Dee selection at defensive line for Darlington High School, is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jameke Saquan Parker as well as the attempted murder of another.
Kelly was booked at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center website. He remains at the detention center while awaiting bond.
The day after the crimes Kelly was charged with committing, he played for Darlington in the Falcons’ season-opening football game at Myrtle Beach. Proof of that are a highlight video of the game on his MaxPreps player page showing him playing against Myrtle Beach.
"When we are made aware of a student being charged with a serious crime, that student is removed from school and extracurricular activities, as outlined in the school district's discipline manual," said Audrey Childers, Darlington County School District public information officer, in an email.
SLED is assisting with the investigation. According to the Darlington police report:
The responding officers were Patrolman Carter W. Buchner and Sgt. Thomas Alan Wiggins, and they were advised by dispatch that three anonymous calls had referenced gunshots in the area of Arnold Street and Short Coker Street on Sept. 24.
Wiggins spoke with a witness at 108 Brunson St., and the witness referenced hearing gunshots and then observing an unknown person running down Brunson at the edge of the walking path at the corner of Arnold and Brunson and then across an empty lot on the left side of Brunson. The walking path leads from Arnold to Short Coker.
The officers then met at the Arnold Street entrance to the walking path and walked down the path to conduct a search. They crossed the railroad tracks and entered the path again. While walking the path, they saw Parker's body. Parker later was pronounced dead upon arrival at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Parker was found with at least one gunshot wound to his head as well as a pool of blood around his head. He was breathing but unresponsive. Officers also reported they said an unknown amount of cash near Parker and also in his pockets.
