Darlington teen charged with murder, attempted murder

The responding officers were Patrolman Carter W. Buchner and Sgt. Thomas Alan Wiggins, and they were advised by dispatch that three anonymous calls had referenced gunshots in the area of Arnold Street and Short Coker Street on Sept. 24.

Wiggins spoke with a witness at 108 Brunson St., and the witness referenced hearing gunshots and then observing an unknown person running down Brunson at the edge of the walking path at the corner of Arnold and Brunson and then across an empty lot on the left side of Brunson. The walking path leads from Arnold to Short Coker.

The officers then met at the Arnold Street entrance to the walking path and walked down the path to conduct a search. They crossed the railroad tracks and entered the path again. While walking the path, they saw Parker's body. Parker later was pronounced dead upon arrival at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Parker was found with at least one gunshot wound to his head as well as a pool of blood around his head. He was breathing but unresponsive. Officers also reported they said an unknown amount of cash near Parker and also in his pockets.

