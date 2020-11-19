Darlington to host 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

DARLINGTON, S.C. — As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host a series race on May 7. This will be the first time The Lady in Black has been announced on the NASCAR schedule to host a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since 2011.

Darlington will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the second consecutive season that Friday night.

Ben Rhodes won the series’ return to the track Too Tough To Tame in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 this season. The track hosted a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race this year as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Darlington previously hosted NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races from 2001 to 2004 and 2010 to 2011.

The Lady in Black will join generations of race fans in celebrating on Mother’s Day for a weekend of racing to remember as the track hosts all three premier series. Along with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday night, Darlington will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 8, and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9. The track first hosted races in May from 2005-2013 and 2020.