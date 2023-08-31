DARLINGTON, S.C. — If you are handicapped and heading to Darlington Raceway for the races — spring or fall — odds are you will encounter track volunteer Martin Thomas — or at least benefit from his works.

“What I do here is I help run the ADA parking lot, which is the Americans with Disabilities Act, Thomas said. “We have a lot of fans that come here but can’t utilize all our facility because of some kind of disability, so we assist them getting from the parking lot to the activities on the track and their seats.”

The logistics come naturally to Thomas, who retired as a U.S. Army colonel after 38 years of military service centered around health physics. He and his family live in Florence, though he grew up in Mullins.

“I came to this track in 1962 with my father but when I returned for a few years before I retired I used to bring military people in here to run the ADA parking lot,” he said. Turnover in the military was not ideal for the operation,” he said. “I stayed and the military left. We have local groups who help us now.”

In addition to managing a fleet of golf carts, Thomas works with a group from Nurses Unlimited to get race fans safely where they’re going and a NASCAR employee.

“They know how to get wheelchairs in and out and how to move people around,” he said.

Martin works with 40 carts and drivers who serve the handicapped and others throughout race weekend — a weekend which can easily consume 50-plus hours of volunteer time.

“I really enjoy because there are quite a few disabled veterans who show up. They’re always easy to identify by wearing a military hat. I try to concentrate a bit more on them,” he said.

“We have it down to almost a perfect flow of people. I enjoy the logistics of moving people from one point to another,” said Thomas, who has volunteered at his post for “about 18 years.”

“NASCAR operates like the military. It’s carried on very much like a military operation I just enjoy utilizing my time to benefit people who really need it.”

When NASCAR bought the track, Thomas became the go-to person for the locational knowledge he built up over his years getting people quickly and safely from one point to another.

“They kept asking who knows where this thing is located and they kept pointing to me, ‘go to Col. Thomas. He’s been there,’” he said. “Sure enough, I know where every nook, crank, hiding place, gate and shortcuts around the track, I know it pretty well. I use that knowledge to pass on to our new group. 40 drivers, about a third of who are new every year.”

Something NASCAR did as soon as they purchased the track was establish golf cart paths to keep pedestrians and carts separate from each other.

“We have specific routes we use,” Thomas said.

In the last couple of years, the tasks assigned to Thomas and his crew of cart drivers has grown to include transporting pit crew members from their parking area to the track — something that takes 30-45 minutes to accomplish for each crew.

That move, he said, freed up more space for fans.

Thomas said he and his drivers are about the busiest bunch at the track.

“We keep all our carts going all the time,” Thomas said.

That is until the race starts, and the his crew gets a break — at least for a bit.

“People ask if we ever see much of the race and we probably see some of the race. We probably seem some of the race because when the race starts, our job tapers off,” Thomas said. “It gives us time to come in and race and relax. The Nurses Unlimited team brings in their own cooks, cook their own food and have their own get together and dinner and then we start back after the race.”

The job brings him joy, he said.

“I really enjoy volunteering with NASCAR; it’s an easy operation. They’re very strict in many ways, they want things done correctly. It sort of fits into my Army background. It doesn’t take any longer to do it right than to do it wrong. That’s a good attitude with NASCAR,” he said.

Thomas said it takes him a couple of weeks to recover after a race but, as a volunteer, he can come and go as he wishes.

When he’s not getting handicapped race fans to where they need to be or pit crews to their boxes, he volunteers two days a week with the Veterans Administration and in his spare time served as a state guardian ad litem for foster children.